Guardian Paws Service Dogs receive large donation

BOISE, Idaho — Guardian Paws received a large donation from Treasure Valley Subaru as part of the Subaru "Share the Love" campaign that ran last November.

The $45,554 check will go towards training and placing dogs with local veterans who rely on the dogs for companionship and independence.

"We are so grateful to everyone at Treasure Valley Subaru for their ongoing efforts to help veterans with these specially trained service dogs", Tina Day of Guardian Paws said.

"As a veteran myself, I see first-hand how these dogs change the lives of veterans", Nic Day, Tina's husband and Guardian Paws co-founder added.

The event was attended by veterans and their dogs. Colby Booth, an Air Force veteran who served in Saudi Arabia, came to the event with his dog Echo.

“Before this program, I was in therapy but I hadn’t left my house in months," Booth said. "The dog has allowed me to go to stores, has helped me feel more comfortable, more safe in the environment I’m in. It gives me something to focus on other than being unsafe.”

Booth said he takes Echo everywhere with him, including stores and therapy appointments. The only place he doesn't take him are areas where he or Echo would be unsafe.

“When I returned, there wasn’t any support. When you got out of the military, you got out," Booth said, "I lived my life for a while and then I got put in a wheelchair for some stuff that happened in the military, and it really affected my mental health. It got so bad that I isolated myself; getting involved with this group, doing twice a week meetings, showed me that I could get along again.”

Rob Studebaker, the General Manager of the Treasure Valley Subaru, said he's using the community service initiatives from Subaru to help local organizations like Guardian Paws.

"Treasure Valley Subaru is committed to supporting local non-profits with cash donations, volunteers, events, and promotions that help these organizations serve our community," Studebaker said.

