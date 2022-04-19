Volunteers will help revitalize Boise neighborhoods with Paint The Town™ on June 11

You can participate by volunteering or making a financial donation

BOISE, Idaho — Paint The Town™, a NeighborWorks program, has been lending a hand to our senior and disabled neighbors for 40 years. This year’s event takes place on June 11. Paint the Town gives residents a newly painted home that enables them to remain in their home longer and revitalizes the neighborhood in which they live. Every June hundreds of volunteers form teams and paint these houses.

Volunteer/Form a Team

Would you like to volunteer to help Paint the Town? You can help make a huge difference in someone’s life by creating a volunteer team of at least 10 people to fix, prep and paint a home for. Click here for volunteer opportunities.

Make a Donation by “Buying a Bucket”

Buy a Bucket (of paint) and enter to win some amazing prizes. Prizes include a wine basket from Pro Care Landscaping, one night stay at Riverside Hotel from Best Western, trip to Puzzle Effect from Boise Puzzle Effect, Game Night from Game Plan, LLC, cooking class for two from Chef Christina Murry, BBW grill from Intermountain Gas, Proof sunglasses from Proof, date night for two at Watsons from Watson’s Mystery Café and Spirits.

Your contribution helps purchase paint and supplies to spruce up homes for our low-income, senior and disabled neighbors who can neither afford nor physically manage routine home maintenance. Since 1983, over 89,300 volunteers have revitalized nearly 3,300 homes. Due to increased costs of paint, supplies, and program operations, your help is needed to make sure that Paint the Town TM continues for years to come. Donate to NeighborWorks® Boise (bloomerang.co)