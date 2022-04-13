Proposed Boise zoning code could determine location of future shelters

Boise's current zoning code has not been updated since 1966. As the city continues to grow and change, officials thought it was time to revisit the zoning code.

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise is undergoing a review and rewrite of its existing zoning code.

According to Deanne Dupuy, Housing Programs Administrator for the City of Boise, the city’s current zoning hasn’t been updated since 1966. As the city continues to grow and change, they thought it was time to revisit the zoning code.

“We are addressing a variety of things, ranging from what are approved housing types, to how we use our mixed-use districts, better help ourselves to support transit, open space protections, climate change, you know we are addressing a wide array of things,” Dupuy said.

According to Dupuy, the city is working with a consulting firm based out of Denver called Clarion. Among the many recommendations from Clarion, was the addition of a line in the code that states that no homeless shelter shall be within 300 feet of a residential zone.

The recommendations come at a time when Interfaith Sanctuary (IFS) is gearing up to have the City Council hear their appeal on the denial of IFS’s conditional use permit. In January of 2022, Boise City’s planning and zoning commission denied Interfaith’s request for a conditional use permit, which they need in order to operate as a shelter at their desired new location on State Street.

If the recommended line in the zoning code were to be approved, Interfaith would not be able to operate as a shelter on State street, as it is within 300 feet of residential zones. However, Dupuy said drafts are still in the works, and approval may not happen until 2023.

"If we had to start the process again and it put us into 2023 we would have a very very challenging time finding an appropriate shelter space,” said Jodi Peterson-Stigers, Executive Director at IFS.

If Interfaith’s appeal is denied by Boise City Council, and they want to resubmit an application in 2023, it would be tossed out if the new line was added to the city code.

"If I had only the option of this potential addition or our current code, certainly this potential addition is better,” said Katy Decker, President of Veterans Park Neighborhood Association.

Decker does see the zoning recommendation as a step in the right direction but believes the city could do more.

"I think that you could advocate for other changes to the code such as allowing for very small shelters adjacent to residential areas or including an even larger buffer for very large shelters over 200 people," Decker said.

She said even with Boise’s current code, there is still something that Interfaith doesn't check off the list, which she believes was part of why planning and zoning shot down their request for a permit.

“There isn't anything on record demonstrating sufficient evidence that the project wouldn't impact that surrounding area and that's a bar that they have to pass in our current code,” Decker said.

While those opposed feel the city is now listening to concerned citizens, Peterson-Stigers worries about what this could mean for the future of shelters in Idaho.

"It wouldn't make most shelters anywhere possible because of where you want to locate a shelter, certainly not in the middle of nowhere you want there to be access to resources and to be on a transportation,” Peterson-Stigers said. "It's really dangerous zoning if you are a city that wants to be able to take care of people who are unhoused.”

The City of Boise wants the community to know that recommendations to the current zoning code are not final. They would like to hear from the public. You can attend neighborhood meetings or submit public comments by clicking here.

