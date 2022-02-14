City of Boise sets date for Interfaith Sanctuary's appeal hearing

The planned hearing will begin April 18 at City Hall in the Maryanne Jordan Council Chamber.

BOISE, Idaho — On February 3rd, Interfaith Sanctuary (IFS) filed an appeal following the Boise Planning and Zoning commissions denial of IFS's conditional use permit application to use the former Salvation Army building on West State Street as a shelter.

Now, Boise City Council has scheduled an appeal hearing for IFS for the week of April 18, pending approval.

The hearing will be held at City Hall in the Maryanne Jordan Council Chamber. In-person attendance will be limited.

Verbal testimony will only be permitted from parties of record, those who have already submitted written or verbal testimony to the Planning and Zoning Commission, starting with in-person and then virtual attendees.

Visual aids for testimony must be submitted to the committee in PDF format by April 11, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Written testimony is no longer being accepted.

The full reserved hearing schedule is outlined below with intended wrap times.

Monday, April 18: 4:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. (45-minute lunch break included)

Wednesday, April 20: 4:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 21: 4:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Monday, April 25: 4:00 - 9:00 p.m.

The hearing process will start with presentations from staff, the applicant-appellant, and neighborhood associations. After the presentation, there will be a Q&A session from Council members, public testimony from parties of record, rebuttal, further questions, and then deliberations.

More information and details on the meetings will be available in the coming weeks.

