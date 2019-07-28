NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa unveiled the first phase of their 52-acre Midway Park, which is located off of Midway Road and Smith Avenue.

The first phase of the park includes a giant playground, six pickleball courts, and four baseball fields.

Nampa Parks and Rec Director Darren Johnson says now that the city has grown to over 100,000 people, there is a bigger demand for an area to play sports.

"I think what's neat about this park, its in a rural setting, it will allow the community to grow around us, it will be a really good multi-use sports complex that's available for the whole family and so really that's our focus to have a park the whole family can use," he said.

Midway Park will soon add more baseball fields, soccer fields, and picnic areas.

Johnson added that Midway Park will be a great place to host baseball tournaments as soon as they add more fields.

