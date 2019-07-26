MERIDIAN, Idaho — A new regional park is opening in Meridian.

Discovery Park is full of unique amenities that - you guessed it - focus on the theme of "discovery."

A ribbon cutting was held there Friday morning to celebrate Saturday's opening of the park.

RELATED: Phase 2 of Boise's whitewater park opens

The first phase of the park spans 27 acres and includes a climbing wall modeled after Idaho topography, dual ziplines, roller slides, a splash pad, a fenced dog park, and much more.

The park has also incorporated some iconic symbols within its architecture including the state bird, flower and tree.

"This park has some great amenities. Right behind me is a destination playground. On that playground are hidden creatures that you can find. The panels on that playground are all of the symbols for the state of Idaho. On the inside of that panel when you're on the playground it actually has other native plants and animals from the state so that while kids are playing they're also learning," said Meridian Parks and Recreation Director Steve Siddoway.

There will be a grand opening celebration at Discovery Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's located in south Meridian on Lake Hazel Road.

The City of Meridian will bring in food trucks, provide music, and offer free ice cream to the public.



