Icy conditions force cancelation of Great Polar Bear Challenge

The event at Spring Shores Marina was called off due to too much ice and snow on the ramp that leads into the water.

BOISE, Idaho — Note: The video above is from a story before the cancelation was announced.

A tradition that sees hundreds of people plunge into the freezing water at Lucky Peak on New Year's Day will not go forward this year.

The Great Polar Bear Challenge at Spring Shores Marina was called off due to too much ice and snow on the ramp that leads into the water. Organizers searched for another way to get participants safely in and out of the water, but ultimately concluded the event could not go forward.

Using de-icer on the ramp was not an option because it would all wash directly into the reservoir, which feeds the Boise River.

Organizers say the event is converting into a virtual challenge, so those who want to ring in 2022 with an icy dip can still go forward on their own.

Money raised from sign-ups will continue to benefit Make-A-Wish Idaho.

Adverse weather conditions means the Great Polar Bear Challenge will not be able to take place at Spring Shores Marina. Too much ice and snow. The danger is getting participants from the top down and back. It is now virtual. Funds will help children through￼ @MakeAWish_Idaho pic.twitter.com/Yj4dv5rs4W — Larry Gebert (@KTVBLarry) December 31, 2021

Watch more Local News: