Gowen Thunder air show to return to Boise in August 2021

The last air show at Gowen Field attracted more than 100,000 people in a single weekend.

BOISE, Idaho — Gowen Field is preparing for a large event after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Idaho Air National Guard announced on Wednesday plans to bring back the popular Gowen Thunder air show.

The air show and open house - scheduled for next year on August 28 and 29 - could bring together more than 150,000 people over two days.

The last Gowen Thunder - in 2017 - drew more than 100,000 spectators. That event was the first air major show hosted by Gowen Field in two decades.

"It really is our opportunity as the Idaho National Guard to showcase all the hard work that goes on every day here,” said Col. Shannon Smith, commander of the 124th Fighter Wing.

Visitors can expect to see the famed U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, as well as the Brad Wursten Air Show, Franklin's Flying Circus, Mustang High Flight Aerobatics, and the all-woman skydiving team, Misty Blues.

"I think that's a big deal to get the Thunderbirds,” Smith said. “I like the combination of acts we have here, both military and civilian because it really demonstrates that tie in the aviation community.”

With these acts, expectations for the show are sky-high.

“We want to put on a show here at Gowen Field that surpasses anything anyone has seen in a long long time," air show consultant Kevin Ireland said. “The air show is more than just planes flying in the sky, it's learning what they do and why they do it.”

Therefore, there will be STEM events going on at the air show. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“We also had some STEM events [in 2017], so we had great school participation and we hope to do that and even better this time around in 2021,” said Col. Eric Newman, the air show's director.

According to Smith, it’s the STEM piece that really makes all of this seem possible for boys and girls.

“When you stand next to the human being and they take the time to say, 'you know I grew up in this valley. I went to the same grade school you did. This is all possible.' It's an amazing gift and an amazing opportunity for everybody,” he said.

Right now, amid the pandemic and in an era of social distancing, it may be hard to think about an event that will bring more than 100,000 people together over a weekend.

The Idaho National Guard said this can bring hope to those folks to remind them that there is life on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I believe this is totally possible and it feels good in front of you to talk about it happening. I don't think it’s too optimistic to say we can do this,” Smith said. “If we can spread this message now that there is something that follows COVID and it's not quarantine for 14 days, it's gathering together and connecting with our community.”

Smith added that if COVID-19 is still impacting large scale events like this one, the air show organizers can adapt and make it work, especially since the show will be outside.

