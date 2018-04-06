MOUNTAIN HOME- Sunday was a somber finale to the Gunfighter Skies air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base.

The events honored a performer who died in a tragic accident Saturday.

A veteran hang glider pilot, Dan Buchanan, died Saturday afternoon when he crashed during his performance. The accident ended the air show show early Saturday, but continued Sunday. Officials with the Air Force say Buchanan’s friends and family said having the show go on is what he would have wanted.

Col. Joseph Kunkel tweeted Sunday morning, "My heart bleeds for this tragic loss. Dan was a hero. I'm glad to have known him. His life was an example to all of us. We'll honor him today."

Col. Joseph Kunkel tweeted Sunday morning, "My heart bleeds for this tragic loss. Dan was a hero. I'm glad to have known him. His life was an example to all of us. We'll honor him today."

A memorial tribute with photos and flowers was set up, and many of Sunday's acts were done in Buchanan's honor.

A memorial was set up at the Gunfighter Skies air show the day after hang glider pilot Dan Buchanan died in an accident.

"It was a great honor to all the pilots," said Maj. Christopher Henderson, the show's director. "They really wanted to fly and set a great performance for the people, especially for their friend

Dan Buchanan."

Today at Gunfighter Skies we will be memorializing Dan Buchanan and his 36 year long legacy. He put smiles on the faces of all of us and we are honored to do be able to do this show in his memory.



People were welcome to bring flowers and cards for Dan.

Because the show ended early Saturday, the elite Air Force Thunderbirds aerobatics team's performance was canceled. But they did perform on Sunday, and it was the highlight of the day. Spectators had their eyes glued to sky watching as they performed daring Aerial acts.

The last air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base was in 2014. They're hoping to put on another in two years.

As for Sunday's accident, the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

