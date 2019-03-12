BOISE, Idaho — On Monday evening, Governor Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little lit the Capitol Christmas Tree at the Idaho State Capitol Building.

This year the tree is a 30-foot blue spruce. The tree was donated to the state by the Skinner Family of Garden City. The family planted the tree in 1977.

To get the tree to the Idaho State Capitol Building, it had to first be cut down, loaded onto a semi-truck and escorted to the capitol building by police

Officials with the governor's office tell KTVB the tree is anchored into a tree stand that was built into the steps of the capitol building. About 20 feet of the tree sits in the stand, making sure no amount of wind or weather can knock it down.

Hundreds of people gathered for the annual tradition, which included some new additions. New this year is eight food trucks that lined the street across from the capitol building.

The inside of the State Capitol Building was also decorated for holidays, including garland and ornaments.

