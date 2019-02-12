BOISE, Idaho — The Downtown Boise Holiday Tree lighting is now scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. The ceremony will happen at Grove Plaza and KTVB will have live coverage of the lighting during the News at 6 on Friday.

The lighting was originally scheduled last Friday, but the tree tipped over on Thanksgiving evening, forcing organizers to postpone the lighting while they found a replacement tree. Thankfully no one was injured during the incident.

Boise Mayor Dave Bieter will light the tree during the festivities.

Organizers are still unsure what caused the first tree to tip over.

Boiseans will also have a chance to watch the State Capitol Christmas tree lighting 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Idaho Statehouse.

For more tree lightings from around the Treasure Valley and other holiday events, check out our Event Guide here.

