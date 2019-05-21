PARMA, Idaho — The Payette County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Fruitland man was killed in an accident involving a skidsteer.

The sheriff's office was notified Saturday morning that 42-year-old Jeremy Eggers was missing.

Eggers had been using a skidsteer to move dirt on a piece of property at 3705 Elmore Road in Parma, but his friends and family had not heard from him since Friday, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies searched the property, ultimately finding Eggers' body and the skidsteer in a pond near where he had been working.

It's unclear how Eggers and the skidsteer entered the pond. The Ada County Dive Team was called to help recover the victim's body and the skidsteer.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration are also investigating the death.