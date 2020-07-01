BOISE, Idaho — If you've ever want to try ice fishing now is the your chance.

The 11th Annual Youth Ice Fishing Day is happening Saturday, Jan. 11 at Horsethief Reservoir.

Kids and parents are invited to spend the day on the ice, fishing for rainbow trout.

The event is free and starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. Saturday.

It is sponsored by Idaho Youth Outdoors, Idaho Fish and Game and a host of others.

No fishing license is required and there will be a limited amount of fishing gear available for young anglers.

For more information about what to bring go to IdahoYouthOutdoors.org.

Anglers will gather on the west side of Horsethief Reservoir at the King's Point boat ramp. Parking is limited and participants are encouraged to carpool.

To reach Horsethief Reservoir, travel on State Highway 55 to Cascade. Just north of Cascade, turn east onto the Warm Lake Highway. Travel six miles, then turn south (right) onto Horsethief Reservoir's entrance road. Travel 1.1 miles to the junction and bear right, traveling another mile to King's Point.