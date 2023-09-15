Former Kuna Middle School teacher sentenced to 60 years in prison

Gaylor will be eligible for parole after 13 years, according to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office.

KUNA, Idaho — Former Kuna Middle School teacher Cory Gaylor was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Thursday for lewd conduct and enticing a minor under 16, the Ada County Prosecutor's Office said

Gaylor, 52, pleaded guilty to the charges in July. He was a Spanish, Introduction to World Cultures and Advisory teacher at the school when police discovered he groomed and sexually abused the child in his classroom. Gaylor was arrested at Kuna Middle in December of 2022.

"Every day parents send their kids off to school. A place that is supposed to be protected, a place where kids are supposed to get to be kids, a space that is safe for kids to learn and grow,” Deputy Prosecutor Katelyn Farley said during sentencing. “The defendant was a teacher and was supposed to be teaching (the victim). Instead, the defendant took this safe place and used it to select a victim. The fact that he used his position to engage in this conduct is reprehensible.”

