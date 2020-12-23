Free food boxes being distributed this afternoon to Boise restaurant workers in need

Many restaurant workers have had huge loss of income, and not just waiters but prep workers, managers and cleaning staff. This event is for them.

BOISE, Idaho — It has been an extremely difficult year for people working in the restaurant industry due to the COVID pandemic, especially in downtown Boise.

St. Vincent de Paul is looking to make the holidays a bit brighter Wednesday when volunteers distribute food relief boxes to any restaurant worker who needs help.

Organizers say they have reached out to all restaurants in Boise and are coordinating with the city to notify people about the event. A lot of people have responded and are excited about the free food boxes.

St. Vincent de Paul trucks will be located directly across 8th Street from the Fork restaurant from 2-4 p.m. The event is being held between typical restaurant shifts for ease of access.

Santa Claus will also be there spreading delicious food and cheer.

This is an additional special food distribution outside of St. Vincent de Paul's normal pantry services and availability designed to assist restaurant workers in downtown Boise.

The Overland center is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. for drive-thru service this week and next.



Wednesday's special distribution in downtown is for restaurant workers only.