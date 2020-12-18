Boise Basin Hunger Project to hand out food boxes to 36 Idaho City families

Families can visit Basin Elementary School on Saturday, Dec. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to receive a food box.

IDAHO CITY, Idaho — Food donation boxes from the Boise Basin Hunger Project (BBHP) will be distributed at Basin Elementary School in Idaho City on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., 36 families will be given a food box containing food for the holiday break.

This past July, the Jack Pine Round-Up, a non-profit that contributes event funds to the Boise Basin, hosted the annual Bulls, Broncs and Barrels event in Idaho City. Proceeds from the event were given to BBHP and used to purchase non-perishable food items for families experiencing food insecurity.

Specifically, for families with school-age children.

Donations from the Idaho City Hotel, the Gold Mine Grill, and numerous individuals also made the distribution of the food boxes possible.

For more information, you can visit the BBHP Facebook page.

