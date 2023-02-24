Fleeing Ukraine, one year later: Idahoans 'always aiding us'

Oleksii Dymtrienko fled his home country almost a year ago. With the ongoing war, his parolee status is coming to an end.

BOISE, Idaho — It’s been a year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Oleksii Dymtrienko still has family there, and said he still has "a great sense of worry."

It’s been a life-changing year for Dymtrienko and millons of other Ukrainians.

"We came here because the war started in our country,” he said.

The war prompted many Ukrainians to flee, including Dymtrienko, who moved to Idaho with his wife and 5-year-old daughter almost a year ago.

"The main thing for him is safety," Dymtrienko said through an interpreter. "It's a safe space here in America, and he's even ashamed to say that he's been complacent, but he's become calm because he doesn't have to see those things like the terror of the war before coming here.”

Dymtrienko said adjusting to the culture has been a challenge.

"About three or four months our child was in great distress. She has some friends. She's gotten acquaintance with people and her mental health has leveled out,” Dymtrienko said.

He also said he’s grateful for all the support he’s gotten from Idaho’s communities.

“There are people and neighbors that have become friends that ask how we are doing do you need help with something. They are always aiding us,” Dymtrienko said.

One place the family has found support is the Ukrainian Welcome Center in Nampa.

Ukrainian Welcome Center Director Tina Polishchuk said the center has served about 450 Ukrainian families since the war began.

"The individuals that are coming because of the conflict are not refugees. They are actually parolees. It's a different type of status," Polishchuk said. "These individuals are coming here, and the United States has said ‘we are going to give you temporary protection. We are going to allow you to stay for two years.’”

However, some parolees, including Dymtrienko, were granted just one year. With the Russian invasion entering another bloody year, the only thing close to an end is his parole protection.

"That deadline is fast approaching, and we still have no permanent status or even known status here. We are kind of worried and hoping something can change,” Dymtrienko said.

While paroles wait to hear from state and federal leaders, Dymtrienko says he has a message for his country.

“Be strong and we'll get through this,” he said.

Another way to seek protection is to apply for asylum, which Polishchuk says is not an option for many people because war cannot be a reason to seek asylum. For some, the only hope is to hear back from state leaders on what happens next.

The center is still accepting donations for furniture, appliances, clothing and much more.

