Fire damages Meridian apartment complex

Firefighters rescued a man and two cats while fighting the fire Tuesday.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A fire damaged a Meridian apartment complex on Tuesday but no one was injured, the Meridian Fire Department said.

The blaze was reported at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at the complex of two-story buildings located on East Franklin Road between Eagle and Locust Grove roads. Deputy Chief of Operations Charlie Butterfield said an engine crew happened to be just a few hundred feet away on another call at the time.

"They were able to get here in just a minute or so and were able to facilitate a rescue off of one of the balconies of the building that was on fire on the second floor," Butterfield said.

The engine crew rescued a man who had gone onto his balcony to get away from smoke that was starting to fill his apartment.

"Flames were starting to come through the ceiling. He was able to get out on the balcony and was just there momentarily before our engine arrived. We were able to take the ladder off of the engine up to the balcony and assist him off of the balcony before more smoke and fire got to him," Butterfield said.

"A lot of fire" was blowing out a window on the second floor when the first firefighters arrived on scene, Butterfield said, but firefighters weren't sure where the fire actually started. The Meridian Fire Department is still working to determine how the fire affected each apartment unit, but Butterfield said there was smoke and water damage throughout the complex.

In addition to the man on his second-floor balcony, firefighters also rescued two cats, who are OK.

No firefighters were injured, but heat was a factor.

"It's very important that our firefighters stay hydrated. We do take breaks as much as we can, make sure everybody’s got fresh water and add additional companies to events like this," Butterfield said, adding that six engines and a truck company were called to Tuesday's fire to ensure that the first crews at the scene got relief when they needed it.

