Boise police looking for suspect involved in shooting

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) is searching for a suspect who was involved in a shooting early Monday morning.

Around 3 a.m. on Monday, BPD responded to a report of a shooting in a parking lot near Broadway and Linden. Officers say when they arrived they found a man with serious injuries, and rushed him to a local hospital.

After securing the scene, BPD's Violent Crime Unit was called to investigate. Officers were able to identify a potential suspect during the investigation, and are asking for the public's help in identifying him.

The suspect is described as being approximately 5'10, 150lbs, with brown hair and eyes, and was seen wearing a gray T-shirt and black pants.

Police say the suspect was driving a maroon sedan with a different right front wheel.

The preliminary investigation found the victim and the unidentified suspect were involved in a verbal altercation earlier in the night. Shortly after the first altercation, the suspect and victim got into another confrontation in the parking lot of the business before the victim was shot, according to BPD.

Police say it does not appear the suspect and victim knew each other previously.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790, or contact the Violent Crime detectives directly at 208-570-6261.

