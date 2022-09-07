'I'm going to miss her smiles': Family member of Caldwell woman, daughter found dead speaks out

Mariah Villesca, the daughter of Dawna Roe and the sister of Gabrielle Roe, said when she first heard what happened, fury, grief and guilt went through her head.

BOISE, Idaho — Following the tragic ending to the search for a missing Caldwell mother and her daughter a loved one is speaking out.

Dawna and Gabrielle Roe were last seen June 30 before heading out for a camping trip. On Friday, Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram confirmed they were found dead in Oregon in what appears to be a murder suicide by gunshot.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office later confirmed Dawna and Gabrielle were located northwest of Drewsey, Oregon in Dawna's 2004 Toyota van.

Mariah Villesca - the daughter of Dawna and the sister of Gabrielle - said when she first heard what happened, fury, grief and guilt went through her head.

"I'm just going to miss that. I'm going to miss her smiles, her laugh, her pure, unfiltered love," Villesca said.

In an exclusive interview with KTVB Saturday, Villesca said the system failed her sister. Herself and another sister called Child Protective Services last year, but Villesca said nothing was done.

Villesca said Dawna was never diagnosed, but she believes her mom had a mental illness and the situation could have been prevented.

"My mom loved Gabby, she absolutely did. My mom had six children and Gabrielle was the favorite," Villesca said. "So many people thought this would never happen, because of how much my mom loved Gabby. So many people didn't listen to how severe things were.

"If somebody's ill, you know, they can appear lucid. You don't know what's going on in their mind."

She went on to tell KTVB she is not pointing any fingers, but Villesca believes her sister fell through the cracks.

"Gabrielle, we call her Gabby. She was sassy. She was clever. She was witty. She had the purest heart," Villesca said.

The Roe's van was located in a remote area on public land by employees with Silvies Ranch on Thursday, July 7. The employees reported it to authorities, saying there was a body inside the vehicle.

Oregon State troopers, Oregon State Police Forensic personnel and the Major Crimes Team responded to the scene with deputies from Grant and Harney counties.

Personnel stayed on the scene through Thursday night and did not leave until 9 a.m. Friday. The Grant County Sheriff's Office said, "no other individuals are being sought at this time."

KTVB reached out to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, but has not received a response.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover funeral costs for the victims.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline at 800-273-8255, text 208-398-4357, or go to the hotline website.

