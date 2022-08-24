Federal judge issues ruling on Idaho abortion law

A federal judge has issued a pause on Idaho's abortion law when it conflicts with the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.

BOISE, Idaho — A federal judge has issued a partial pause on Idaho's abortion law when it conflicts with the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, as of Wednesday. Doctors will not face criminal charges for performing an emergency abortion when it conflicts with EMTALA, for now.

The rest of Idaho's abortion laws will take effect Thursday.

In a 39-page judgement, U.S District Judge B. Lynn Winmill said that the law lacks clarity for providers to be able to preform an emergency abortion.

"The clear and intended effect of Idaho’s criminal abortion law is to curb abortion as a form of medical care. This extends to emergency situations, obstructing EMTALA’s purpose. Idaho’s choice to impose severe and sweeping sanctions that decrease the overall availability of emergency abortion care flies in the face of Congress’s deliberate decision to do the opposite," the judgement said.

The DOJ sued the state of Idaho on Aug. 2, claiming the near-total abortion ban violated the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) in emergency medical situations.

EMTALA requires doctors to stabilize patients in emergencies, which can include various medical procedures. Abortion can be used to resolve hemorrhaging, sepsis or ectopic pregnancies, a life threatening condition where the embryo develops outside the uterus and can rupture the fallopian tube.

Certain emergencies with pregnant people may require an abortion to fix it, the DOJ argues, which falls under the EMTALA umbrella.

These factors in EMTALA do not just include risk of death, but also include factors that place a person's health in serious jeopardy, risk serious impairment to bodily functions, or serious dysfunctions of any bodily organ or part. There is no health risk exception to Idaho Code 18-622.

In a preliminary injunction hearing on Monday, the Idaho Attorney General's Office admitted in court that ectopic pregnancies are considered a real pregnancy and could not be resolved through abortion until the pregnant person is near death or dying.

Idaho's argument to Winmill on Monday is that the law falls under EMTALA because it includes a section that allows doctors to use their "good faith" judgment to make a call on whether to perform an abortion or not, even though they risk being criminally charged and thrown in jail.

The judge asked many hypothetical questions about how close to death someone must be to have an abortion to save their life -- 50%, 5% -- but state attorney Brian Church continually just said he would refer his clients and doctors to the law -- a law that was seemingly unclear to the judge to begin with.

