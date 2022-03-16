FBI seeks help to locate missing, vulnerable adult who may be in Idaho

Marisol Cortes, 31, is described as having dark brown hair and brown eyes, weighs 130 pounds, and is 5'2". She wears eyeglasses and may also be wearing a helmet.

BOISE, Idaho — The FBI's Seattle Field Office is seeking the public's help in locating a vulnerable adult who may be living in Idaho.

Marisol Cortes, 31, is believed to have gone missing on Nov. 4, 2021, from Battle Ground, Wash., which is about 24 miles north of Portland, Ore. She has multiple medical conditions that constitute in a full physical and mental disability, including autism and epilepsy, and is non-verbal.

Cortes is described as having dark brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 130 pounds, and is 5-foot-2. She wears eyeglasses and should also be wearing a helmet, due to her epilepsy.

According to law enforcement, Cortes is considered endangered because police believe she may currently be deprived of her required daily medications, and is at greater risk of harm or death without those medications.

In early November 2021, an elderly family member transported Cortes from Battle Ground to an unknown location after other family members had petitioned the court to gain custody of Cortes.

Cortes's family members initiated the court process because they believed the individual in charge of caring for Cortes was unable and unwilling to properly provide care.

The Clark County Superior Court later appointed a new legal guardian and issued a Vulnerable Adult Protection Order against the individual previously in charge of caring for Cortes.

It is believed that individual may have taken Cortes from her family and is continuing to obscure her location.

In addition to Washington state, Cortes's family has ties to Idaho, Tennessee, and Oklahoma.

Those with information related to Cortes's whereabouts should contact the FBI's Seattle Field Office at 206-622-0460, 225-5324, or visit the FBI website.

