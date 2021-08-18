Father dies, son burned in Buhl mobile home fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

BUHL, Idaho — One man is dead and another was hospitalized after an early-morning fire broke out at their mobile home in Buhl.

The fire started just before 1 a.m. at the Arrow R Mobile Home Park, located at 1625 Maple Street.

James Joseph Kodesh Sr., 87, died in the blaze, according to Twin Falls Coroner Gene Turley, while his son, 65-year-old James Joseph Kodesh Jr. was badly burned. The younger man was airlifted to a hospital for treatment; his current condition has not been confirmed.

The family of the two men has been notified, Turley said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

