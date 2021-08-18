x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Father dies, son burned in Buhl mobile home fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Fire trucks generic

BUHL, Idaho — One man is dead and another was hospitalized after an early-morning fire broke out at their mobile home in Buhl.

The fire started just before 1 a.m. at the Arrow R Mobile Home Park, located at 1625 Maple Street.

James Joseph Kodesh Sr., 87, died in the blaze, according to Twin Falls Coroner Gene Turley, while his son, 65-year-old James Joseph Kodesh Jr. was badly burned. The younger man was airlifted to a hospital for treatment; his current condition has not been confirmed. 

The family of the two men has been notified, Turley said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

Related Articles

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist: