5 left homeless after McCall house fire

The residents of the home, who work at the Whitetail Club and Shore Lodge in McCall, lost all of their belongings in the blaze.

MCCALL, Idaho — Five McCall residents are searching for a place to live after their house caught fire Tuesday.

According to the fire department, electrical wiring beneath the front porch was determined to have sparked the blaze.

No one was hurt in the fire, and crews were able to keep it from spreading to neighboring houses, but the building was left charred and uninhabitable.

The five local employees who lived in the house lost all their belongings in the fire. According to a GoFundMe shared by the fire department, some of the roommates are from Idaho, while others are from Bulgaria and Ukraine.

The residents worked at the Whitetail Club and the Shore Lodge in McCall.

"The support we’ve already received from the community is overwhelming, and anything you can do to help us rebuild will be very much appreciated," they wrote.

As of Thursday morning, the site has raised about $5,600. To donate, click here.

