'Tough days don't last, tough people do:' Family hoists sign to encourage woman during chemo

Even though they could not come into the hospital with her during her cancer treatments, Alex Pattan's family did not want her to feel alone.

BOISE, Idaho — The family of a Meridian woman went above and beyond this week to make her feel loved during her cancer treatment.

Due to the risks posed by the coronavirus, Alex Pattan's family could not come with her in person to her chemotherapy appointment at St. Luke's in Boise Monday. But they didn't want her to go through it alone.

Pattan said her dad used a crane to hold up a massive sign outside the hospital.

"We can't be in there with you, but we are here for you!" the sign read. "Tough days don't last. Tough people do. We love you!"

Pattan's father waited outside the hospital, along with her mom, stepdad, fiance, grandma, and cousin, for her entire treatment.

"There are no words to describe how amazing the people in my life are or how grateful I am that they are willing to spend an entire Monday sitting in the parking lot of a hospital while I went through my chemo treatment," Pattan wrote on Facebook.