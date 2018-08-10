BOISE -- Two ponds at Boise's Esther Simplot Park have been cleared to reopen after the city successfully rid the water of potentially-dangerous cyanobacteria, also know as blue-green algae.

The reopening came Monday, less than two weeks after the Pond No. 1 and Pond No. 2 were shut down.

“We’re pleased the treatment plan was successful and that the ponds are now safe and back open,” said Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “Our Parks and Recreation and Public Works teams did an amazing job working together to resolve the algae issue.”

Algae blooms forced officials to close the ponds for several weeks in July as well. The city will continue monitoring the water quality at the Esther Simplot Park ponds, as well as Quinn's Pond.

Blue-green algae can be toxic to both people and pets. Dogs are not allowed at either Quinn's Pond or in Esther Simplot Park.

