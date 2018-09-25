BOISE -- The public has been asked to stay out of the ponds at Esther Simplot Park after potentially-toxic blooms of cyanobacteria were again found in the water.

Both Pond #1, the largest pond with the children's beach area, and Pond #2, the smaller of the two ponds on the west side of the park, are affected. Signs have been posted warning people that the ponds are closed.

The nearby Quinn's Pond remains open, officials say.

The discovery of the cyanobacteria - more commonly known as blue-green algae - comes just two months after another algae bloom forced the city to shut down the ponds in July. The water was treated and ponds reopened in early August.

City officials say the water will be treated again, although there is no estimated date for the ponds to reopen.

“The health and safety of our citizens is always our top priority, so the ponds will remain closed to ensure visitor safety,” said Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway.

Blue-green algae can be toxic to people and pets. Dogs are already banned from the park as well as Quinn's Pond.

The city will continue monitoring water quality at the park, and will provide updates as they are available.

