Employees of St. Luke's Nampa treated to free coffee

NAMPA, Idaho — Nurses, doctors, and other employees of St. Luke's Hospital in Nampa started their Monday morning off with a free cup of coffee, thanks to Northwest Christian Credit Union.

The credit union brought in Double Decker Espresso as a thank you to healthcare workers, who have been battling it out on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is so much that we need to be appreciative for, and the work that this crew and the hospital does to protect our lives and to serve and keep us healthy is amazing," said Brad Swartzentruber, CEO of Northwest Christian Credit Union.

Swartzentruber said the coffee giveaway had a large turnout, and expressed thanks to the coffee bus employees for their work as well. The event lasted from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. by the ambulance bay.

He acknowledged that many hospital workers are receiving backlash from some members of the public, even as they work tirelessly to help those infected with Covid. Healthcare staff have reported being verbally abused and even threatened by patients and their families as misinformation about the virus spreads.

"It is a selfless job, and it is one that in our political society right now, just does not get the appreciation it deserves, so it's important for us to make that expression of love and gratitude and show the love of Christ," he said.

