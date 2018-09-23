Eagle — An Eagle family is keeping their son's legacy alive through a non-profit.

Corwyn's Cause helps support medically fragile children and their families and on Sept. 29, the organization is holding its second gala to raise awareness and funds for that mission.

"To see the families come together. I mean they embrace, they hug, they cry together… it's very heartwarming,” Megan Schomer, Founder and President of Corwyn’s Cause said.

Megan’s son, Corwyn, was born with a rare brain malformation. He died at age 4.

Megan told KTVB she started Corwyn’s Cause after she noticed there was a lot of medical and personal support while she and her family were at the hospital, but not so much once they got home.

"You're on your own, there's not that medical support, there's really no charities that come to your home and then when you're on children's hospice, there's even less support,” Schomer said.

That's where Corwyn's Cause comes in. The organization focuses on support for medically fragile children and their families.

"We come in and do things like lawn care, house cleaning, meal delivery, anything that brings support to them,” Schomer said.

They even organize character visits and birthday parties.

On Sept. 29, Corwyn's Cause will host its second Sunshine Gala at JUMP in downtown Boise. Tickets are available here.

“Corwyn was my sunshine and so we definitely feel his light on us and we want to share that with others,” Schomer said.

Three hundred people are expected to attend - including the Mad Hatter.

"It's our tipsy tea party theme,” Schomer said. “We're talking about something heavy, so we want to make sure it's a fun time, as well.”

Last year's gala raised $60,000.00. This year, organizers hope to raise $100,000.00.

"We cannot buy these families more time, but we can buy the quality of time they have with their child and that's really our goal,” Schomer said.

