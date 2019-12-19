BOISE, Idaho — Multiple police units and a SWAT team are serving a search warrant in a northwest Boise neighborhood Thursday morning.

The situation is unfolding at a property on Shields Avenue, in the area of State Street and Idaho 55.

Three people are currently in custody, according to Boise Police spokeswoman Haley Williams, but no one has been formally arrested.

Williams said officers are serving search warrants at two mobile homes on the property. A third building at that address, a house, is not involved in the search.

The warrants are related to a narcotics investigation, according to police. It's not clear what, if anything, investigators have found.

