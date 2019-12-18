BOISE, Idaho — A Meridian woman is dead after police say her ex-boyfriend tortured, stabbed and beat her to death in a brutal attack this week.

Prosecutors say the body of 56-year-old Darla Fletcher was discovered by her son on Monday. She had been killed that day or the day before.

David Randall, 56, is charged with first-degree murder in Fletcher's death.

According to the prosecutor, Fletcher had ended her relationship with Randall about a month before, but had gone over to his home on Cambria Way in northwest Boise to get some possessions she had left behind.

Family members were worried about her interacting with Randall, prosecutors said, and their fears grew when Fletcher missed a planned holiday party, then failed to show up for work.

The victim's son went over to Randall's home Monday morning, and found the suspect standing outside. He asked where his mother was, according to prosecutors, but Randall responded that he did not know.

David Randall

Ada County Jail

Fletcher's car was parked outside Randall's house, officials say. When the son again demanded to know where the victim was, Randall told him Fletcher was inside lying on the couch.

Inside the house, according to prosecutors, the son found his mother lying dead in a room covered in blood. Randall's hands were also bloody, according to investigators.

Prosecutors say Randall had killed Fletcher by stabbing her and hitting her in the head and face with a ceramic object. There is also evidence that the woman was tortured before she died, the prosecutor said during Randall's arraignment, prompting sobs from people in the courtroom gallery.

The judge ordered Randall held without bond in the case. He is due to appear in court again Dec. 30 for a preliminary hearing.

If convicted of first-degree murder, he will face up to life in prison or the death penalty.

