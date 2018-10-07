EAGLE - Crews are still monitoring an area in the Eagle foothills where a fire broke out Sunday afternoon.

It burned nearly 300 acres on the west side of Highway 55 - south of the Avimor subdivision and just north of Shadow Valley Golf Course.

Local firefighters face unique challenges in battling wildland fires, especially as more unincorporated and rural areas of Ada and Canyon counties are developed.

We spoke with Eagle Fire and Avimor about how they combat those challenges.

Highway 55 Fire A view of the fire burning near Avimor subdivision. (Photo: Aaron Graff) 01 / 12 A view of the fire burning near Avimor subdivision. (Photo: Aaron Graff) 01 / 12

Homes and developments continue to sprawl outside urban areas in the Treasure Valley. The Eagle and Boise fire departments, in particular, are tasked with keeping up and responding to those wildland areas.

But sometimes crews face obstacles when it comes to water resources and terrain.

