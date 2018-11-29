BOISE -- Starting Saturday, families struggling with homelessness will have a new place to go to get out of the cold during the day.

The Pioneer Day Shelter, located at 500 South Ash Street south of downtown Boise, will open for the year Dec. 1. The shelter will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March.

Although the program will only run on the weekends, Interfaith Sanctuary on River Street has its own day shelter that operates during the week.

Boise Parks and Recreation Department, which operates the shelter, is partnering with Life's Kitchen to provide a hot lunch to everyone who uses the shelter.

“We are proud to provide this important community resource for families in need during the winter months,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “The Pioneer Day Shelter is a safe place for parents with young children to get out of the cold and have a hot meal.”

The Pioneer Day Shelter, which has been operating for a decade, also has toys, books, games, computers, and art supplies to keep kids entertained.

According to Parks and Recreation, the Pioneer Shelter is in need of diapers, baby wipes and monetary donations to put toward toys and youth activities. Anyone wishing to donate can reach out to program coordinator Marie Hattaway at mhattaway@cityofboise.org or (208) 608-7688.

