SILVER CITY, Idaho — A search is underway for a man who walked into the mountains to get help after becoming stranded with his wife and infant in a very remote part of Owyhee County more than a week ago.

Eric Rose, 32, Francesca Watson, 29, and their 1-year-old baby daughter got stranded after their pickup became stuck somewhere between Silver City and Jordan Valley, Oregon on Feb. 7.

The couple tried to wait for help in the pickup, which eventually ran out of gas. After four or five days, Rose attempted to go for help, walking out alone into the snow-covered landscape, according to the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office.

Watson and the baby stayed behind in the pickup truck.

On Feb. 15 - after more than a week stranded - a snowmobiler happened upon the truck with the pair inside. Both the mother and baby had survived the ordeal, and were taken to Jordan Valley.

Rose remains missing.

Eric Rose became stranded with his wife and baby in the mountains somewhere between Silver City and Jordan Valley.

KTVB

Authorities learned of his disappearance and began searching after Watson and her daughter were rescued.

Deputies have searched the area both on foot and on snowmobiles, while Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue teams have used dogs to do additional searches.

Rose was last seen in the general area of Cow Creek Road and Trout Creek Roads

"Due to extreme conditions, Owyhee Sheriff’s Office is requesting NO additional citizens in the area to aid in the search," the sheriff's office wrote in a release.

All roads to Silver City are currently closed to the public.

