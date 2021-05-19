Crews responding to fire at Deer Flat Refuge

Fire engines from the Nampa Fire Department, the Deer Flat Refuge and the Boise BLM are responding to the fire.

NAMPA, Idaho — Multiple fire crews are battling a brush fire in the Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge, according to fire officials.

A spokesperson for the Boise Bureau of Land Management, or BLM, told KTVB that the fire was first reported just after 6:00 p.m Wednesday at the wildlife sanctuary.

Officials said the last update from field crews was that the fire was about five to seven acres and was burning up grass, with the wind driving the fire.

Fire engines from the Nampa Fire Department, the Deer Flat Refuge and the Boise BLM are responding to the fire. The Boise BLM also sent a superintendent and a fire investigator there.

What caused the fire is unknown at this time.

