Crews battle large brush fire near Parma

It is unclear how large the fire is or how it was started.

BOISE, Idaho — Fire crews are battling a large brush fire near Parma and Nyssa that started sometime early Monday evening.

The Parma Police Department is urging all drivers to avoid the area of Highway 20/26 and Apple Valley Road.

In a Facebook post, Parma police said high wind speeds have caused visibility to drop down to zero to ten feet.

The Bureau of Land Management told KTVB that they are aware of the fire but have not sent their own crews to help contain the brush fire as they haven't been requested to help.

Officials have not released further details about what started the fire, the exact time that it began or how soon they expect to have the fire under control.

It is also unclear how large the brush fire is.

KTVB is sending a crew to the scene now.