Crews battle house fire on Boise Bench

Boise Fire said one firefighter was being treated for a possible back injury.
Credit: Boise Fire Department
Crews battle a fire at a home on West Clinton Street in Boise on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters are mopping up at the scene of a house fire Tuesday afternoon near Morris Hill Cemetery.

The fire started at about 12:40 p.m. on the 4000 block of West Clinton Street.

According to Boise Fire, one person was in the home at the time of the fire, but they were able to get out.

A firefighter was being evaluated for a possible back injury, officials said. 

Photos provided by the fire department showed significant damage to the exterior of the home.

Investigators determined the fire was caused when a pile of oily rags used for stain ignited via spontaneous combustion.

The homeowner is being assisted by the Boise Burnout Fund.

