Crews battle house fire on Boise Bench

BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters are mopping up at the scene of a house fire Tuesday afternoon near Morris Hill Cemetery.

The fire started at about 12:40 p.m. on the 4000 block of West Clinton Street.

According to Boise Fire, one person was in the home at the time of the fire, but they were able to get out.

A firefighter was being evaluated for a possible back injury, officials said.

Photos provided by the fire department showed significant damage to the exterior of the home.

Investigators determined the fire was caused when a pile of oily rags used for stain ignited via spontaneous combustion.