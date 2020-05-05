Crews battle house fire on Boise Bench

BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters are mopping up at the scene of a house fire Tuesday afternoon near Morris Hill Cemetery.
The fire started at about 12:40 p.m. on the 4000 block of West Clinton Street.
According to Boise Fire, one person was in the home at the time of the fire, but they were able to get out.
A firefighter was being evaluated for a possible back injury, officials said.
Photos provided by the fire department showed significant damage to the exterior of the home.
Investigators determined the fire was caused when a pile of oily rags used for stain ignited via spontaneous combustion.
The homeowner is being assisted by the Boise Burnout Fund.