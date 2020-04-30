Thunderstorm rolls through Treasure Valley bringing 60 mph winds, causing damage

A large tree fell on Harrison Boulevard in Boise, and a tornado warning was in effect in nearby Cassia County.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for the Treasure Valley Thursday afternoon.

Counties included in the warning include Canyon, Ada, Elmore and Owyhee.

The storm was spotted 35 miles southwest of Caldwell at about 1:40 p.m. The severe warning was issued in Ada County through 3:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service warned that the storm could bring hail the size of ping-pong balls and 60 mph winds.

"People and animals outdoors will be injured," the NWS warning read. "Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees."

KTVB has received multiple reports of broken branches and downed trees, including a large tree that toppled over on Harrison Boulevard during high winds.

Boise Police Department and Boise Fire responded to multiple reports of power lines and trees knocked over from the wind. BPD shared photos on Twitter of a knocked down tree at Pershing and Overland.

The fallen tree caused a natural gas line to come up but no one was injured, according to BPD.

Forecasters also expect "torrential rain, which could lead to flash flooding. Residents are urged to get indoors and make sure animals have shelter.

The storm moved into Ada County after passing through Canyon County.

A tornado warning was also in effect in Cassia County.

According to the weather service, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was picked up near Oakley Reservoir, moving east at 50 mph.

"Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely," the weather service posted.