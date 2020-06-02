Crash blocks Highway 16; multiple injuries reported

Ada County Dispatch says the highway will be closed for 'quite a while'

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Ada County Dispatch confirms multiple injuries following a crash on Idaho Highway 16 at Colton Lane.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, reported at 5:47 p.m. Wednesday.

Highway 16 is blocked in both directions in the crash area, which is near Firebird Raceway. As of 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, drivers are still advised to avoid the area.

While multiple people have been taken to the hospital, the exact number of injuries and their severity have not yet been confirmed.

Ada County deputies and the Star Fire Department responded to the crash.