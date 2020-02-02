65-year-old woman dies in a car crash in Twin Falls County

The fatal crash happened early Saturday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning in Twin Falls County.

Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of E 3700 N and N 2570 in Twin Falls County.

The crash happened when 29-year-old Myka Jeffers of Filer was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram 3500 and crashed into a 2011 Toyota Prius, which was driven by 65-year-old Cheryl Phillips of Wendell.

Philips was not wearing a seatbelt and died from her injuries at the scene.

Jeffers was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls.

The crash blocked the intersection for about four and a half hours.