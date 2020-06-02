1 hurt in construction site wall collapse in downtown Boise

The collapse happened at 7:52 a.m. on the St. Luke's Hospital campus.

BOISE, Idaho — One man was hurt after a wall collapsed at a construction site in downtown Boise Thursday morning.

The collapse happened at 7:52 a.m. at Jefferson and 1st streets on the St. Luke's Hospital campus.

According to Boise Fire, the man was working on the concrete rebar wall when it fell. He was taken to the emergency room with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Fire officials say the injured worker had to be hoisted out with a construction crane.

A hospital spokeswoman confirmed the site is part of an ongoing construction project at the hospital. The company working at that site is Layton Construction, according to St. Luke's.