EAGLE, Idaho — A construction worker is hospitalized after an accident at the intersection of Hill Road and Idaho 55 Monday afternoon.

Eagle Fire Battalion Chief Rob Shoplock says emergency crews responded at 4:43 p.m. to an injured man in a trench box.

Shoplock says crews were boring underneath the street with an auger when the large drilling device hit the trench box, injuring the man. He was wearing protective equipment.

Crews lifted the man out of the 15-by-30-foot trench on a Stokes basket.

“We felt very fortunate that he wasn’t trapped,” said Shoplock.

Ada Paramedics, Boise Police and Eagle Police assisted the Eagle Fire Department.

Shoplock said one of the crew was able to communicate with the Spanish-speaking worker. He was transported by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus with what are described as non-life threatening injuries. The man's name has not been released.

This was the third accident involving construction trenches in the Treasure Valley in the last month.

