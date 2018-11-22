Mayor Tammy de Weerd has some serious bell-ringing skills. The Meridian mayor brought in the most money in this year's Red Kettle Challenge.

The mayors of Boise, Meridian and Garden City each pledged to help collect funds for the Salvation Army. De Weerd and Garden City Mayor John Evans rang bells last Thursday outside Albertsons stores in their cities.

On Wednesday, it was Boise Mayor Dave Bieter's turn. He and his daughter Josie solicited donations for the Salvation Army at the Albertsons store on Broadway.

"All our communities are great communities, and this is a great time of year," Bieter said. "The Salvation Army is just the best. Thankfully, I don't have to imagine the city without the Salvation Army.

"This is the busiest Albertsons on the face of the earth, so I like our chances," he added.

Bieter managed to raise a little more than $265, while de Weerd brought in $540 and Evans raised almost $126. Although he raised the least, Evans won the challenge because the contest was based on money raised per capita.

Garden City Mayor John Evans took the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Challenge on Thursday, November 15, 2018. (Photo: Brett Rudolph/KTVB)

The money collected through the annual Red Kettle drive helps the Salvation Army provide meals and other assistance to people in need in the Treasure Valley at Christmas and year 'round.

"Our community is one of the best in the nation because we have so many who step forward to give back to others," de Weerd said in a statement. "I am sure we will see that continue as I challenge citizens to support the Salvation Army. It's a win for local families in need this holiday season and all year long."

Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd took the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Challenge on Thursday, November 15, 2018. (Photo: Brett Rudolph/KTVB)

