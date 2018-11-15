TREASURE VALLEY — Two Treasure Valley mayors brought some friendly competition - and a giving spirit - to their respective cities on Thursday.

"Challenge accepted and the challenge is on."

Those were the words from Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd, who donned the iconic Salvation Army red apron and rang the bell for the Red Kettle Challenge at the Albertsons on Cherry Lane.

Meridian's mayor and Garden City Mayor John Evans took their opportunity Thursday to see who could raise the most funds in an hour, and their totals will go against the amount that Boise Mayor Dave Bieter can raise on Wednesday, November 21.

"This is the perfect time of year to be doing something like this, to show that we are a community that cares," de Weerd said. "We have shown it time and time again."

Evans took the challenge at Fred Meyer on Chinden Boulevard to help give back to others. Money collected during the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Season will be used to provide food, clothing, shelter, toys and other assistance to Ada County residents in need.

"We live in a giving community," Evans said. "The Salvation Army is a great opportunity to give, and they help folks in need."

So, which mayor will have bragging rights of leading the most charitable city? We'll let you know after Mayor Bieter takes the challenge from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 21, at the Albertsons on Broadway Avenue.

