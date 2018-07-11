BOISE - For 35 years, the Festival of Trees has been a favorite holiday event and has raised more than $10 million dollars to improve healthcare in our community. You can share in the magic as the Boise Centre becomes home to a wonderland of holiday splendor, featuring hundreds of lavishly decorated Christmas trees, wreaths and inspirational décor.

The Festival runs November 21-November 25 from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.; Thanksgiving hours are 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

KTVB Family Day is Saturday, November 24. Kids can enjoy extra holiday-themed games and activities.

Festival Hours of Admission: 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

• Family Day: Bring a toy donation for the Salvation Army Family Services and receive $1.00 off adult admission to the Festival of Trees. And, special carnival games will be available for the entire family.

• Visits with Santa: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Santa will be available to greet children throughout public admission hours, with the exception of brief scheduled breaks. Courtesy photos available; donations appreciated.

• Interactive train, LEGO, and interactive virtual reality display 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

• Balloonies: 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Reindeer antlers, Santa hats and more. Join balloon makers as they create holiday magic in the North Pole Village.

• Meet the Princess and Superheroes from Capes & Crowns: 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Funds raised will support the expansion of the Saint Alphonsus Cancer Care Center’s Infusion Program and new technologies like virtual reality and art therapy to help reduce pain, stress and anxiety. The new space increases capacity at Saint Alphonsus to serve hundreds more cancer patients each year, meeting the needs of our growing community.

