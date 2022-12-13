City of Nampa providing warming shelters at multiple locations

The stations are there for anyone needing a break from the cold and a moment to warm up.

NAMPA, Idaho — As the winter weather temperatures reach freezing points, the City of Nampa has already made preparations to keep its community safe and warm this season.

The city established multiple warming stations located throughout Nampa, similar to the cooling locations that were offered during the summer. The stations are there for anyone needing a break from the cold and a moment to warm up.

The following locations have been reserved as warming stations:

Nampa Public Library — 215 12th Ave South

Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

In addition to the main lobby area, people can also drink or fill up water bottles at dispensers on all three floors and sit anywhere in the library.

Hugh Nichols Public Safety Building Lobby — 820 2nd Street South

Daily: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. (until further notice)

Nampa City Hall Lobby — 411 3rd Street South

Monday–Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Harward Recreation Center — 131 Constitution Way

Monday–Friday: 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The snack area located off the main lobby has been made available for families only. Please note this location does not include access to the pool or workout areas.

All of the locations have drinking fountains and bathrooms available for public use and will be available until further notice.

