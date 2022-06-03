City of Boise seeks applicants for council districting commission

Districting Commission members will draw Boise's district map for elections taking place in 2023 and several years after that.

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise is taking applications from people interested in serving on the city's new Districting Commission.

The mayor will appoint five commissioners from across the city to lead the process of redrawing the district map for city council elections. Starting with the 2023 election, the map will be in effect for as long as a decade. The council adopted an ordinance on the Districting Commission during its meeting on Tuesday, May 3.

Until 2021, the six members of the Boise City Council were elected at-large, meaning any candidate could come from any part of the city, and all were subject to a citywide vote. The municipal election of 2021 was the first for Boise under a new Idaho law that requires cities with populations of 100,000 or more to elect council members by district. Three of the six council seats were on the ballot for that election, and were elected by districts based on the 2010 Census. All six seats will be up for election in 2023, with a new district map based on the 2020 Census.

Those interested in serving on the Districting Commission must be eligible to vote in Boise (reside within the city limits) and must not have run for city council in the last five years nor plan to run for city council for five years after serving on the commission.

Commissioners must be available to meet starting in July 2022 and would finish up their work in November.

To apply, send a cover letter and résumé to this email address: commissionapplications@cityofboise.org.

Put “Boise Districting Commission” in the subject line of your email.

The deadline to apply is June 3, 2022 at 5 p.m.

