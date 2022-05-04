St. Luke's FitOne race back in person

Registration for the race begins on June 1, with a special one-day $20 entry fee for all races, and will be open through noon on Sept. 23.

BOISE, Idaho — St. Luke's announced this year's FitOne race will be in person on Sept. 24, for the first time in two years after being held virtually due to the impacts of COVID-19.

Registration for the race begins June 1, with a special one-day $20 entry fee for all races, and will be open through noon on Sept. 23.

"Whatever your fitness level, FitOne is about setting goals, creating community and getting stronger every day, together," Race Director for FitOne, Eric Stride said. "We're especially excited to gather again in person this year to celebrate our community, its health and wellbeing, all while raising money for Idaho's only Children's hospital here at St. Luke's."

Athletes of all ability levels are invited to participate in the race. Course lengths will include 5K, 10K, and a half marathon.

Registration for kids 12 and under is free with paid adult registration. Axiom Fitness is one of the sponsors for the event and will be donating one dollar for every race registration on June 1.

To register and view race information and routes, visit the FitOne website.

A portion of race proceeds will go towards helping St. Luke's Children's Hospital build new running and walking tracks at local schools and supporting other community health initiatives for kids.

In the past nine years, the FitOne race has raised more than $750,000 to go toward community projects.

