Ceremony held at Indian Creek Plaza for Martin Luther King Day

Monday marks the 37th anniversary of MLK Day.

A ceremony was held at the Indian Creek Plaza in Caldwell to celebrate the work and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr on Sunday night. Attendees gathered for a candle-light march, which was followed by a speech from a local civil rights activist.

"I hope they take home that we have some work to do, to get to the place where we judge each other by the content of our character," Dallas Gugell, the keynote speaker, said. "We're gonna work on it together. All people of all colors."

A ceremony will also be held on Monday at the Idaho State Capitol Building to honor King and celebrate Idaho Human Rights Day. At the ceremonies, Gov. Brad LIttle will deliver a statement, followed by a keynote speech by Boise State President Dr. Marlene Tromp.