Hundreds of people line up in downtown Boise for annual Women's March

This year's Women's March also fell on the 100-year anniversary of Women's Suffrage.

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Boise for two separate marches, the first one that took place on Saturday morning was the annual Women's March.

The march started at 9 a.m. and cities across the globe also held similar marches.

Former Democratic nominee for governor in 2018 and former state representative, Paulette Jordan acted as the Master of Ceremonies on Saturday.

"Of course this movement, it isn't a movement without the people, and when we have more people who want these issues to be driven to the light, for the benefit of our children for the benefit of our future, to the planet, that's important to me," she said.

Jordan was joined by dozens of teachers, military women, and other women's rights advocates.

"We are educators and its really important to us that women are given rights that we should have been long ago, we shouldn't have to fight for them, to take them, we should of had them to begin with," one woman told KTVB.